Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Head-To-Head Survey

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67% Atomera -2,559.35% -83.69% -77.00%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BE Semiconductor Industries and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.62%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Atomera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 11.49 $91.08 million N/A N/A Atomera $530,000.00 400.76 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -11.79

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Atomera on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

