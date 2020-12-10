Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

ATCO opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlas by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

