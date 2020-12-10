Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

