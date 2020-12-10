Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Associated Capital Group to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

AC opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.34. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $65.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

