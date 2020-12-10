Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.