Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.27)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.05 million.Asana also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.24–1.21 EPS.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

