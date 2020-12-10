Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.27–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.05 million.Asana also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.24–1.21 EPS.

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Insiders have sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 in the last quarter.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.