Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.27–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.05 million.Asana also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.24–1.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASAN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.