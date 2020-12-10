Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

