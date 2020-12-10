Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.24–1.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.6-221.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.96 million.Asana also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ ASAN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 over the last ninety days.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

