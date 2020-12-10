Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

