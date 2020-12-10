Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03.
In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 in the last 90 days.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.
