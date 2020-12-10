ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $195,585,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

