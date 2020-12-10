ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 215.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65,302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 298.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 83,508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 305.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,496,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,443.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,441 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

