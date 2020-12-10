ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 118,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 88.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 17.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

