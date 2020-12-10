ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,192 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.62% of NCS Multistage worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 306,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCSM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.05. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

