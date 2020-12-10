ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 193.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

