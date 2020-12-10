ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 662,349 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

