ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of INFO opened at $90.27 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

