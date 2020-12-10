ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 16,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

