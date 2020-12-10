ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.69 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,994 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

