ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 over the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $519.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

