ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $197,000 in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of StoneCastle Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 million, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

