ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,550 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $197.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day moving average of $171.18.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.05 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

