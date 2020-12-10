ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 575,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 857,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 421,281 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

BPY opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

