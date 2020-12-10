Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.58.

NYSE:AWI opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,543,000 after purchasing an additional 358,618 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,921,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,860,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,868,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

