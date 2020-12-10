Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $771.28 million, a P/E ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 0.63. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61.

AGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $186,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,126 shares of company stock worth $1,789,759. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

