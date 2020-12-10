Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 3084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $491,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,126 shares of company stock worth $1,789,759. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth about $946,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Argan by 356.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 60,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 267.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 88.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $771.28 million, a P/E ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

