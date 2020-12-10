Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Argan has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $186,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,759 in the last ninety days. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

