Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 2.77.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

