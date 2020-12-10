ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK) & VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Financial Survey

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARC Group and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group -5.79% -18.12% -6.28% VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Group and VirnetX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Group and VirnetX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $9.50 million 0.35 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A VirnetX $90,000.00 4,002.99 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VirnetX beats ARC Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 15 restaurants in Florida and 5 restaurants in Georgia under the brand name of Dick's Wings & Grill, as well as 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida. It offers a selection of chicken wings, chicken tenders, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, desserts, and other baked products, as well as craft beers and wines. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Orange Park, Florida.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

