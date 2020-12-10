Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.05.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.2% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 62,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 109,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $2,733,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

