Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lifted to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIV. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 130.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

