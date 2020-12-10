Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 382 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $10,650.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BXMT stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

