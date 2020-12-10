Analyzing VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG)

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VSE and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $752.63 million 0.54 $37.02 million $3.35 11.06 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VSE and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VSE currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. Given VSE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VSE is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 0.17% 10.35% 4.52% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of VSE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VSE has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VSE beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts. The Aviation Group segment offers MRO services, parts supply and distribution and supply chain solutions for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. The Federal Services Group segment includes engineering, industrial, logistics, foreign military sales, legacy equipment sustainment services, information technology and technical and consulting services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

