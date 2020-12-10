Analyzing Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30% Territorial Bancorp 23.90% 7.85% 0.92%

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Territorial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 2.16 $35.90 million $1.37 13.18 Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.68 $22.00 million $2.34 10.03

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Waterstone Financial and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Territorial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.82%. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Waterstone Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. Further, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 13 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 13 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

