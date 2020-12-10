Analyzing Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSC) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSC) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atkore International Group 8.63% 47.96% 10.08%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lightscape Technologies and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore International Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atkore International Group has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.26%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Atkore International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atkore International Group $1.77 billion 1.15 $152.30 million N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Atkore International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops digital media and light-emitting diode (LED) solutions in Asia. The company designs, installs, and operates digital out-of-home LED billboards and LCD screens; and markets advertising space on its digital out-of-home media network to advertisers. It also designs and installs LED systems, including LED hardware components for interior and exterior applications in hospitality, entertainment, retail, high-end residential, architectural, and special exhibits markets. In addition, the company manufactures original equipment, as well as licenses its digital controller software product primarily to LED manufacturers and LED system designers. Further, it rents LED-based hardware, such as LED video panels and LED video walls, as well as individual LED fixtures, LED flood lights, and spotlights primarily for corporate events, advertising companies, television and film productions, government, and live-performance markets. Lightscape Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Global Innovative Systems Inc. and changed its name to Lightscape Technologies, Inc. in April 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong with additional offices in China and Macau.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

