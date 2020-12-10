Analyzing Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Gryphon Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 33.21% 21.03% 15.33% Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Gold has a beta of 5.8, suggesting that its share price is 480% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Gryphon Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $1.38 billion 8.20 $560.08 million $2.74 15.01 Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland Lake Gold and Gryphon Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 0 1 9 0 2.90 Gryphon Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus price target of $70.78, suggesting a potential upside of 72.08%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Gryphon Gold.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Gryphon Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation to assess regional exploration opportunities around Newmont's Timmins properties and the company's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada. Gryphon Gold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

