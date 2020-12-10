Analyzing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -23.91% -31.98% -17.94% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Cardlytics has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 4 1 0 2.00 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential downside of 47.07%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Clikia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Clikia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $210.43 million 16.64 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -170.04 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

