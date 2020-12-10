Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $499,416.48 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

