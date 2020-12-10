Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $499,416.48 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
