AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMS has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. AMS has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

