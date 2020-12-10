Amgen Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.85 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $356,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $1,878,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

