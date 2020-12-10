Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.12 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average of $238.10. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.