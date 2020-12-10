American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of AMH opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,611 shares of company stock worth $2,523,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

