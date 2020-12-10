American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lifted to “Positive” at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

