Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,047.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

