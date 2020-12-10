Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,047.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.