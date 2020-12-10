Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,047.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

