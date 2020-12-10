Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stockbridge Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stockbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 12.6% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $459,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3,047.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

