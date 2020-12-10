Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $807,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,161.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3,047.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

