Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $2,255,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Altice USA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,282.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 136,443 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

